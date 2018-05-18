After Parkland they vowed 'Never Again.' Now they see glimpses of themselves in Texas

After their friends and teachers were brutally killed inside their school on Feb. 14, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School vowed that the children of the future would read about them in history books — as the faces of the final mass shooting in a school anywhere.

Three months and four days later, on Friday morning, law enforcement was once again mobilized to an American high school, this time in Santa Fe, Texas. At least 10 people — the majority believed to be students — were reportedly killed and 10 others wounded in a shooting spree carried out by a teenager at Santa Fe High School, described in somber tones yet again by an American president.

"This has been going on too long in our country," President Donald Trump said from the East Room of the White House on Friday. "Too many years. Too many decades now."

Students ran from gunfire. They hid. Then they were walked out of school and in front of TV cameras, their shocked and melancholy faces broadcast into office buildings and homes across the country.

"It was so similar to watching my own students," said Stoneman Douglas AP Government teacher Jeff Foster, who watched the news on Friday with his students, many of whom are now publicly recognizable for their anti-gun activism following the Feb. 14 shooting. "Now it's coming to a school near you."

The Texas shooting, described by Trump as an "absolutely horrific attack," opened up old wounds in the hearts of the students, teachers and parents of the Parkland community, many of whom expressed a combination of sadness, anger and frustration at the loss.

The shooting in Texas came on the last day of classes at Parkland of the school year. For seniors such as Emma Gonzalez, who has become one of the faces of the so-called Never Again movement aimed at curbing gun violence by tightening gun laws, the last day of high school would forever be stained by more bloodshed.

Seventeen students and school staff were killed at Parkland on Valentine's Day when a former student smuggled an assault-style rifle onto the Broward County campus and opened fire. Student activists from the school sparked a nationwide movement calling for an end to gun violence, capped off by a worldwide demonstration, the March for Our Lives.

Mark Rodriguez holds a sign with #enough during candle light vigil at Pines Trails Park & Amphitheater for shooting victims from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Tuesday, February 15, 2018. Al Diaz/Miami Herald staff

"Santa Fe High, you didn’t deserve this. You deserve peace all your lives, not just after a tombstone saying that is put over you. You deserve more than Thoughts and Prayers, and after supporting us by walking out we will be there to support you by raising up your voices," Gonzalez said on Twitter on Friday.

Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., closes her eyes and cries as she stands silently at the podium for the amount of time it took the Parkland shooter to go on his killing spree during the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control in Washington, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Alex Brandon/AP

The suspect in the Santa Fe shooting has been identified by police as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis. He was armed with a shotgun and a .38-caliber revolver. A second person, also believed to be a student, has been detained, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Gunfire reportedly erupted at the school just at about 7:45 a.m. The Santa Fe Independent School District stated on Twitter that "explosive devices" had been found on campus and in areas outside school grounds.

Foster was teaching his first-hour class when early reports of the shooting in Santa Fe began spreading. He had been chatting with student Delaney Tarr, an MSD senior and an organizing member of the Never Again movement and the March for Our Lives, and both hoped it wouldn't turn out to be a mass shooting.

"Within the hour, it was like holy shit, three are dead, four are dead, eight are dead," Foster said.

His students, many of whom became activists following the Feb. 14 shooting, were angry and hurt, he said. While the students didn't express it explicitly, Foster said the mood in his classrooms throughout the day was one of hopelessness.

"We kind of feel like the Sandy Hook parents feel or the Columbine parents," he said, speaking to a reporter on his way to a bar, where he planned to meet with friends and decompress. "You feel like you're making a difference and then the same shit happens and you wonder if the shit you're doing is futile or not."

People react outside the unification center at the Alamo Gym, following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. David J. Phillip/AP

Andrew Pollack, whose 18-year-old daughter Meadow was killed on Feb. 14, said learning of the shooting made him "sick to my stomach."

"I feel for the parents that this happened because there's nothing that's ever gonna make them feel better," he said. "Nothing has lessened since my daughter's murder on the 14th. I feel the same. ... There's nothing you can say to a parent that lost a kid to such a violent act like this."

Pollack, who has advocated for increased school security since his daughter's murder, said concerned citizens should focus their energies on local government and their respective school boards, which he argued were more important than anything President Trump could do at this time.

"The only way is to get involved with the school board where you live," said Pollack, the founder of the nonprofit Americans for Children's Lives and School Safety (CLASS). "Don't look to the president or the federal government to do everything. You can do it at a community level."

Pollack, who said he will push for schools to install metal detectors and single-point entry designs, was instrumental in nudging Florida lawmakers to pass a comprehensive school safety bill in March that includes $400 million for expanded mental health programs, new school safety programs and replacing the high school building where the Parkland shooting took place. He has worked to push lawmakers across the country to adopt Florida's new framework, which also includes gun restrictions such as raising the age to purchase a long rifle to 21 from 18, and a $67 million "guardian" program that would allow trained school personnel to carry guns on campus.

Andrew Pollack, father of slain Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Meadow Jade Pollack, joined by his sons, speaks during a listening session with President Donald Trump, high school students, teachers and others in the State Dining Room of the White House on Feb. 21, 2018. Carolyn Kaster AP

"I'm working on things as fast as I can," he said. "This just keeps happening. We're working hard and we're gonna make change."

Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was killed in Parkland, took to Twitter to express his sadness and call for a continued push for action.

"This has been my fear since February 14th, that another mass casualty shooting would happen before we did anything," he said in a Tweet. "Now, we have 8 more children dead and our leadership in Washington has done nothing. We do not need thoughts and prayers, we need action and we need it now."

Kim Krawczyk, a geometry teacher who sheltered MSD students inside her third-floor classroom while gunman Nikolas Cruz killed six students outside, learned of the Texas shooting as she walked to study hall on Friday.

"At first we are pretty quiet. I did not lecture. I actually went and got comfort items out of teacher planning," she said. "I just wanted them to be OK, as OK as we could be."

But there weren't tears, she said. Some students appeared numb to the carnage. Others questioned whether their activism made any difference.

"They think it's gonna keep happening," she said.

Paige Curry, a Santa Fe student, perhaps best symbolized this Sisyphean mood felt by many across the country.

"It's been happening everywhere," she told local TV station KPRC after the shooting. "I've always kind of felt like eventually it was going to happen here, too."