Man firing gun and ranting about Trump shot by police inside Trump National Doral resort

A gunman ranting about President Donald Trump walked into the lobby of Trump National Doral Miami resort early Friday morning, draped an American flag on the counter and began firing.
The man — who was not a guest at the resort — waited in the lobby for police officers to arrive before luring them into a gunfight, authorities said. During the gunfight, the unidentified man was struck several times in the lower body. No workers at the resort or guests were injured. A Doral cop hurt his wrist.
“There’s a shootout in the lobby,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez. “He’s at the hospital stable. Don’t know how many times he was hit.”
News footage shows a bald man arriving at Kendall Regional Medical Center on a stretcher. Doral mayor J.C. Bermudez said authorities do not believe the shooting was terrorism related.
"Thank God no one was hurt," Bermudez said.
The shooting unfolded at the sprawling West Miami-Dade resort, which was bought by the Trump Organization in 2012 and used to host the popular World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship. Gunfire broke out just after 1:30 a.m. in the lobby of the resort, 4400 NW 87th Ave; several Doral cops and one Miami-Dade police officer were involved.
As rush hour began Friday morning, entrance to the hotel was blocked off as media awaited updates in the parking lot of the nearby Carolina Ale House.
The President's son, Eric Trump, tweeted his appreciation to the police departments involved in the shootout.
Police said the lobby wasn’t crowded, but there were employees and hotel guests there. By sunrise, an array of federal agencies were on scene: the Secret Service, Department of Homeland Security and the FBI. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the police shooting, along with the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office.
