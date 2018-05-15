Amber Alert issued for Florida teen pulled into SUV

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning after a teenage girl reportedly was pulled into an SUV in Titusville.
The girl, believed to be 15, was last seen in the area of the 1600 block of Barna Avenue in Titusville wearing a green shirt and khaki pants. She is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and has black hair with dreads and one white stripe, according to the alert.
She was last seen being pulled into a charcoal SUV with an unknown license plate number by an unknown person. The SUV has an exterior tire on the back of it, the alert noted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800.
