Florida man arrested for stabbing his children, setting house on fire

A Jacksonville man was arrested Monday after deputies say he stabbed his two adult children before setting his house on fire.
The Jacksonville Fire Department was called to a structure fire early Monday and they found two people suffering from stab wounds, according to a report by 10 News WTSP.
According to reports, Carlos Rivera II lived with his his two adult children — Carlos A. Rivera, 29, and Kenia Rivera, 31.
Kenia's three young children, an infant and two kids under 10, also were at the home at the time.
Police say Rivera's son heard his sister screaming around 4 a.m. Monday, and when he went to check on her found their father stabbing her.
Then the elder Rivera turned the weapon on his son and began stabbing him.
The brother and sister were able to get away and fled the home with the young children.
Rivera then set the house on fire and fled before calling police to turn himself in a couple blocks away.
Police said when they found him, he was covered in blood.
The fire, officials said, was quickly contained.
Court records show that Rivera had a domestic violence injunction filed against him by his son, First Coast News reported.
There were also records that showed Rivera had filed for the evictions of his children last week, saying they failed to pay utilities.
It is not known exactly what led to the stabbing but the brother and sister's injuries appear to be non-life threatening. None of the younger children were injured in the incident.
Rivera faces charges of aggravated battery and arson.
