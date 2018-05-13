Potential tropical trouble brewing in Gulf of Mexico

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are keeping an eye on a large area of showers and thunderstorms in the Gulf of Mexico.
As of Sunday afternoon the area extends from western Cuba across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, the Florida Straits and much of the Florida peninsula.
The system, forecasters said, could start to acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics as it moves slowly northward across the eastern Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.
Chance of formation over the next 48 hours remains low at 30 percent. Over the next five days, those chances grow slightly to 40 percent, meteorologists said.
But even if it doesn't take on a tropical cyclone form, the system will still bring significant rainfall across portions of Florida and the northeastern Gulf Coast during the next few days.
According to the National Weather Service, the chance of thunderstorms in Bradenton will remain relatively high throughout much of the workweek.
A 90 percent chance of rain is expected on Monday before dropping slightly to about 50 percent for the rest of the week.
Comments