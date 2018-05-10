Florida school shooting suspect's brother asks Virginia move

FILE - In this May 3, 2018, file photo, Zachary Cruz, left, speaks to his attorney Mark S. Lowry, before a hearing on a probation violation in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz, the brother of Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, is asking a judge to allow him to move to Virginia where a full-time job awaits him. The motion says Zachary Cruz would be hired as a maintenance mechanic paying $13 an hour. His job and living quarters would be provided by Nexus Services, which the motion says specializes in helping people adjust after prison or treatment. South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File Taimy Alvarez