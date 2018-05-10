Florida deputy saves baby's life

Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting survivor Kyle Laman is on the road to recovery. One bullet pierced his right foot during the attack, creating a gaping, grisly wound that will stop him from being able to walk normally again for at least a year.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has voted to extend, for another 20 years, special protection status for the Research Natural Area within Dry Tortugas National Park, home to an abundance of important fishery species.
Port St. Lucie police officer Matt Aubert has been dating his girlfriend, Jaymie Wilson, for 2 years. This past weekend at a Public Safety Fest, officer Aubert proposed to her during a SWAT Demo...she said YES.
Alligators are important to Florida’s ecosystem and are found throughout the state. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission wants you to know that by following a few simple rules, we can co-exist with these amazing reptiles.
A curious alligator took a Sunday evening stroll past a middle school in Deltona, Florida, on April 22. Leann Cook, who captured the video, was driving on Enterprise Road when she spotted the 10-foot animal from inside her car.
Daphne was rescued in Florida with her mother after being hit by a boat, Daphne's mother didn't survive. The one-year old was rescued from Florida waters April 9, and is now making friends with three other orphaned manatees at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Police said that they responded to a shooting on April 20, 2018 at Forest High School in Marion County, Florida. A suspect was reported to be in custody and one person was reported to have been injured.
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted a trapper in removing an alligator on Thursday, April 19, 2018, from a swimming pool from a residence in the Eagle's community on Muirfield Drive in Odessa.