Florida deputy saves baby's life

A Marion County sheriff's deputy in Florida is credited with saving a 3-month-old baby's life after a desperate mother flagged him down when her baby stopped breathing.
Marion County Sheriff's Office Pierre Taylor
Living with alligators

Florida

Living with alligators

Alligators are important to Florida’s ecosystem and are found throughout the state. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission wants you to know that by following a few simple rules, we can co-exist with these amazing reptiles.