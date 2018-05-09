Two dead after falling at least 70 feet in Florida condo elevator collapse

Two people are dead after falling at least 70 feet after an elevator collapsed Wednesday afternoon in Naples.
Two construction workers were reportedly standing on an outdoor lift at Club Brittany of Park Shore, according to ABC Action News.
The pair was working on an outside elevator when the lift they were standing on collapsed and dropped at least 70 feet, the fire department told the outlet.
NBC 2 reported that the scaffolding on the lift, which was holding them up, is what broke.
Police are investigating how the deadly incident occurred.
