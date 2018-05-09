'It bit me!' Rescue underway in Florida lake after witness reports boy flailing in water

A water rescue is underway at an Orlando lake Wednesday afternoon after witnesses reported a possible gator attack involving a teenager.
Orange County Fire Rescue confirmed an active rescue is ongoing at a lake located in the area of Goldenroad Road, south of East Colonial Drive in Orlando.
A spokesperson from the Orange County Sheriff's Office said that a man called 911 and said he saw what appeared to be a male teen flailing in the pond screaming, "It bit me! It bit me!" before going under, according to Spectrum News 13.
Florida Fish and Wildlife officials are also on scene with their nuisance gator truck and said they received a report of a missing 15-year-old boy nearby and said they, along with other partner agencies, are actively searching the body of water.
There has been no sign of anyone, according to reports.
It has not been confirmed that a gator bit anyone, but rescue crews reported seeing what they said looked like a nearly 6-foot-long gator swimming in the lake.
Comments