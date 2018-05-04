Plane crash in the Everglades sends two to the hospital

Two people are hospitalized after the small plane they were riding crashed into the pitch-black Everglades late Thursday night.

The plane went down west of Okeechobee Road and Krome Avenue just before 11 p.m.

Fire rescue crews from Miami-Dade and Broward had to be lowered to the wreckage by helicopter to the scene as the crash, which split the plane in two, happened miles from the roadway.

The two as-yet unidentified people were airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center, NBC6 reported.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The 1981 Cessna 152 single-engine, two-seat plane is registered to Rob Wes Inc. of Miami.

Footage from the wreckage shows that the plane is marked with the name Dean International Flight School in blue lettering. The Miami flight school has had more than two dozen prior incidents or accidents logged with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board since 2007, records show.

These include a small Cessna 172 airplane that crash-landed in Key Biscayne last July, injuring a student pilot.

In the 29 listed incidents filed with the FAA, five fatalities were reported — including a pilot, flying solo on a Cessna 152 single-engine plane registered to Dean International who died in July in a crash deep into the Everglades about seven miles west of Homestead.

This story is developing.

Follow @HowardCohen on Twitter.