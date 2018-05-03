Troopers looking for vehicle that killed man on Interstate 4

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a pedestrian along westbound Interstate 4.
Sgt. Steve Gaskins said in a news release sent Thursday morning that the incident happened during the past 24 hours.
He says the body of a man was found in the grass shoulder of the highway. The vehicle that hit the man may have front end damage. Gaskins said troopers found vehicle parts in the area from a front headlight or turn signal.
No further details were immediately available.
