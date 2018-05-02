In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Rotary Club of Key West President Albert Gonzalez, left, and sign artist Carl Reid, right, unveil a "Welcome to Key West" sign Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in Key West, Fla. Valued at $8,000, the sign fell during Hurricane Irma in September 2017 and subsequently was picked up by a motorist. A Key West Police Department investigation led to its recovery in Fort Myers Beach, Fla.
Florida

Welcome sign returned to Key West, stolen after hurricane

The Associated Press

May 02, 2018 01:55 AM

KEY WEST, Fla.

All drivers entering Key West are again being greeted by a large painted sign welcoming them to "Paradise USA."

Unveiled Tuesday, the sign was stolen last fall after Hurricane Irma hit the Florida Keys.

A Key West Police Department investigation led to the placard being recovered in Fort Myers Beach. No charges were pressed.

Key West's three Rotary clubs helped underwrite its restoration by a local sign company.

Featuring the image of a Key West sunset over water, the sign also bears a fluted pink-lined conch shell, a symbol of the Florida Keys, and the message, "Welcome to Key West, Paradise USA."

The original sign, valued at $8,000, was a gift to the city more than a decade ago from the Rotary Club of Key West.

