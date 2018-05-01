Charter plane company makes good after mom of shot Parkland teacher rails about $36K bill

SHARE COPY LINK Isabella Vanderlaat, 15, student of Scott Beigel, the 35 year-old geography teacher who was killed during the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, talks about Beigel after the funeral service in Boca Raton. Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Isabella Vanderlaat, 15, student of Scott Beigel, the 35 year-old geography teacher who was killed during the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, talks about Beigel after the funeral service in Boca Raton. Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com