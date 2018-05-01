Apple CEO tweeted a story about Florida teen who says the Apple Watch saved her life

Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted a link to story about a Hillsborough County teenager and her family who credit the Apple Watch with saving her life.
In his tweet, Cook said, "Stories like Deanna's inspire us to dream bigger and push harder every day."
The family of 18-year-old Deanna Recktenwald told ABC Action News she was at church when the Apple Watch alerted her to seek medical attention immediately. Her heart rate had reached 190 beats per minute.
"It was alarming that the watch was telling us to seek medical attention," Stacey Recktenwald, Deanna's mother and a registered nurse, told ABC Action News. "I didn't even know that it had the capability of giving us that alert."
After being rushed to the hospital, doctors told Deanna she was suffering from chronic kidney disease, ABC Action News reported.
Tom Recktenwald, Deanna's father, said he prayed and thanked God for her having that watch.
The family agreed that the watch saved Deanna's life. Stacey wrote a letter to Apple, thanking them for the watch's alert feature. She got a response from Cook, thanking her for sharing the story, according to ABC Action News.
