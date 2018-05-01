Unusual punishment? Teachers told girl, 7, to scrub floors with toothbrush, parents say

A 7-year-old came home from school complaining of back pain and the child's parents are outraged about what may have caused it.
The child's parents found out their 7-year-old was allegedly forced to scrub floors with a toothbrush in front of other students last week after getting in trouble for talking during class at Lake Alfred Elementary School, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.
"Really, you can't believe that this happened to your child in a place where they're supposed to be safe, and teachers are supposed to look after them and take care of them," Kenneth Gamble, the child's father told Bay News 9.
Gamble went on to say the school did not tell him or the girl's mother about the punishment.
After getting in trouble for talking, the girl was taken to another classroom where she was forced to scrub the floors for hours, WFLA News Channel 8 reported.
"She told the teacher she couldn't get the spot out, and she said, 'Ms. Mays then began yelling at me and told me I need to get the spot out,'" Gamble told WTSP.
Two teachers, Rebecca Schinleber and Helena Mays, are the subject of an internal investigation, a Florida Department of Children and Families investigation and a law enforcement investigation, according to WTSP.
The two teachers were placed on administrative leave, Bay News 9 reported.
Polk County Schools issued a statement to news outlets:
"We are deeply concerned about the allegations regarding two teachers at Lake Alfred Elementary. We have begun a formal investigation, and both teachers have been placed on administrative leave. This matter is also being investigated by law enforcement and the Department of Children and Families, with our full cooperation."
"Our schools are required to follow a Code of Student Conduct; it is expected that all disciplinary measures be handled in a manner that is respectful to the student and preserves their dignity. If true, the allegations described at Lake Alfred Elementary are completely unacceptable."
As of Tuesday morning, no criminal charges had been filed, but Lake Alfred police told Bay News 9 they conducted an investigation and turned their findings over to the State Attorney's Office.
A DCF spokesperson also confirmed to WFLA they are investigating the allegations.
