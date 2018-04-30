This hospital was ready for patients after Hurricane Irma; but only if you were green and had flippers

The Turtle Hospital, located in the Florida Keys on Marathon Island, learned and implemented successful measures to protect their facility and patients from prior experience with Hurricane Irma.
Florida

Alligators are important to Florida’s ecosystem and are found throughout the state. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission wants you to know that by following a few simple rules, we can co-exist with these amazing reptiles.