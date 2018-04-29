Will the Miami Marine Stadium ever reopen?

This April 23, 2013 photo shows the current state of the Miami Marine Stadium in Miami. The Miami Marine Stadium was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places. It's inclusion on the list won't do much to advance the stadium's long-delayed restoration. Designed by architect Hilario Candela and built in 1963, the stadium hosted powerboat racing, sailing regattas, concerts and other cultural and sporting events. Miami Herald via AP Patrick Farrell