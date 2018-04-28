Paramedics said the child who ate a battery would 'poop it out.' Now the city will pay.

A Broward County city has proposed to pay a $475,000 settlement to a family who'd been told by city-contracted paramedics that their child did not require medical treatment after he swallowed a battery in 2016.
A responding paramedic lifted Michael up and reassured the parents that "he looks good and will probably poop it out and if we took him to the hospital, that's what they will tell you," according to the lawsuit. But he didn't poop it out, and was ultimately hospitalized for three months and suffered through surgeries, intubation and multiple bronchoscopies as doctors struggled to remove a small button battery from his esophagus, according to a civil lawsuit filed by the family last year in Broward Circuit Court. The child sustained permanent damage.
Lauderhill city commissioners will vote on whether to approve the settlement Monday.
Read the full story from the Sun Sentinel here.
