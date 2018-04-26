Wildlife officials set traps to catch bear that killed dog

Wildlife officials have set up traps in a Florida neighborhood where a bear attacked and killed a dog days after critically injuring another dog.
WFTV reports a bear tore through a pool screen on Tuesday and grabbed Russell Nusynowitz's 15-year-old poodle named Maggie.
Two days earlier, officials say another resident in The Estates at Springs Landing neighborhood found a bear and two cubs in his garage. Rick Mann tells the news station that the bear attacked his 5-year-old Maltese-Yorkie mix named Reese. The dog suffered seven puncture wounds and a bruised liver and underwent five hours of surgery.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers advised residents to keep their garage doors shut and to make sure dogs are on leashes.
Longwood is near Orlando.
