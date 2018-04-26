Florida State's Martin closes in on NCAA baseball win record

FILE - In this June 1, 2012, file photo, Florida State coach Mike Martin smiles during a game in Tallahassee, Fla. Mike Martin has seen college baseball grow nationally in his 39 seasons as Florida State’s coach. His success leading the Seminoles though has remained a constant. Martin, who has 1,974 wins, needs three more to pass Augie Garrido for the most victories in NCAA baseball history. He could get the milestone this weekend when Florida State hosts Miami in a three-game series, April 27-29, 2018, in Tallahassee. Phil Sears, File AP Photo