Broward deputies took cover during Parkland massacre, cop says — and one knew where shooter was

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were taking cover behind cars and a tree as they responded to the worst school shooting in Florida history — and one said he knew where the shooter was, according to an officer report released Tuesday by the Coral Springs Police Department.
"As I was advancing on foot through the chain-link fence, I was advised by an unknown BSO Deputy taking cover behind a tree, 'he is on the third floor,' " wrote Coral Springs officer Bryan Wilkins in a report recounting his actions at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.
Another Coral Springs cop who arrived at Stoneman Douglas within minutes of the shooting, Sgt. Nick Mazzei, confirmed that he saw BSO deputies "taking positions" outside the school and rushed past them, according to a report he filed that was also released Tuesday.
Although the BSO deputies were there first, they didn't immediately attempt to track down shooter Nikolas Cruz or aid the wounded, according to the reports. Police around the county are trained to find and confront active shooters without delay. Seventeen people died at Stoneman Douglas.
The newly released reports suggest the problems with BSO's response to the Parkland shooting go beyond the school's resource officer, Deputy Scot Peterson, who was at the school when the shooting began but never went into the freshman building attacked by Cruz. At least three other BSO deputies arrived on campus in time to hear gunfire . Broward Sheriff Scott Israel held a news conference in February to announce Peterson's resignation, . but said they couldn't locate where the shooting was taking placesaying he was "sick to my stomach" the deputy didn't go inside
Wilkins wrote that he arrived at Stoneman Douglas within two minutes of learning it was being shot up. BSO was already there.
"I saw approximately four Broward County Sheriff's Office vehicles parked [on the road outside the school] ... with their personnel taking up exterior positions behind their vehicles," Wilkins wrote in the report. "I drove up just west of the campus building 1200, exited my vehicle, grabbed my AR-15 rifle and donned on my tactical/medical gear."
That's when he encountered the BSO deputy behind the tree who said he knew where Cruz was.
Wilkins says he and Coral Springs Detective Gil Monzon, along with an "unknown BSO Deputy," then approached the freshman building where Cruz killed 17 people. They could see bullet holes in the windows and doors.
When Wilkins and Monzon entered, they found the dead and wounded. Cruz had already fled about five minutes before the officers went in.
Inside Building 12, Coral Springs officers who entered soon after were getting bad information on Cruz's location, another report released Tuesday shows.
Sgt. Scott Myers said that Coral Springs dispatch told him Cruz was still inside the building as he made his way to the second floor of Building 12.
"On the second floor landing dispatch advised that they were watching the shooter via cctv," Myers wrote. "We were advised over the radio that the shooter was preparing to exit the east stairwell on the second floor ... We prepared to engage the shooter on the second floor."
But the school security footage was on a roughly 20-minute tape delay — meaning Cruz, who would be an hour later off campus, was already gone. . arrestedThe miscommunication meant some officers were searching for Cruz in the wrong place
"Our team transitioned to a rescue team and we evacuated every classroom on the second floor," Myers stated.
So far, Peterson is the only BSO deputy to face repercussions for his actions that day. He remains the subject of a pending internal affairs investigation.
BSO didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
