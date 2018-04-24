Miami-Dade Firefighters and Paradmedics responded to an emergency call at Palmetto Bay Village Center in Palmetto Bay, FL, where window washers nearly fell from a 6 story building before being rescued on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. Daniel A. Varela
Miami-Dade Firefighters and Paradmedics responded to an emergency call at Palmetto Bay Village Center in Palmetto Bay, FL, where window washers nearly fell from a 6 story building before being rescued on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. Daniel A. Varela

Workers rescued after scaffolding gives way, leaving them dangling off side of building

A scaffold malfunctioned in Palmetto Bay Tuesday morning, leaving two men hanging from a five-story building, officials said.

According to Miami-Dade Fire, one of the hard hat workers, who was conducting some repairs and maintenance at the Palmetto Bay Village Center, was rescued at around 9:45 a.m. and placed on a platform truck. The man was seen dangling from a rope.

The second man, who was tied to the faulty scaffold, was next to be lowered to the ground.

"Scaffolding gave way on one side. Beyond that, we don't know what happened," said a Miami-Dade Fire spokeswoman.

The Village Center is located off Old Cutler Road and Southwest 180th Street.

