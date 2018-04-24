City manager pulls plug on reprimand of police chief who posed with cops in bikinis

Nine months of salacious intrigue came to an abrupt end Tuesday when the Coral Gables city manager pulled the plug on a threat to fire her police chief for attending a pool party and taking a picture with more than a dozen of his female officers frolicking in a pool wearing swimsuits.
With dozens of supporters packing City Hall's chambers hoping to defend the chief's actions, City Manager Cathy Swanson-Rivenbark quashed her years-long attempt to remove Police Chief Ed Hudak, in a very brief statement.
"I've decided to rescind the reprimand in the best interest of the city," Rivenbark told the crowd, which broke into a loud, spontaneous applause.
Hudak, a 28-year veteran and chief since 2014 who has remained mostly scandal-free, could barely contain his emotions during an equally brief speech in which he said it's been very tough on his family and the officers who attended the party. As he spoke, many of the women who were in the photo taken with the chief crowded the chamber's front row to show their support.
"I appreciate the manager revisiting the issue today," said the chief. "I'm very proud to be your police chief."
Still, the manager's announcement wasn't enough to calm the crowd, many who showed up early and stood in the small chamber in the hope of having their voices heard. After a brief exchange on the dais, Mayor Raul Valdes-Fauli decided that the 60 people who had signed up to speak could take to the microphone for up to one minute each.
Speaker after speaker spoke up in support of Hudak, lambasting a six-page memo the city manager wrote in which she threatened to fire Hudak if he didn't take corrective action.
“That memorandum was an embarrassment,” said Faustina Gomez, a 32 year resident.
Others spoke in support of the 14 female officers whose bikini-clad bodies rocketed through the Internet.
“I came here to support the wrongly accused female officers,” said David Bernhardt, Vice President of Florida's Fraternal Order of Police, calling them victims of cyber bullying.
The relationship between Swanson-Rivenbark and Hudak has been sour since she left Hollywood for the top administrative post in Coral Gables in 2014. Almost immediately she tried to create a system of two police chiefs - one who would run operations, the other investigations - under the guidance of Frank Fernandez, the former chief in Hollywood who she convinced to join her in Coral Gables. The plan was shot down by the city attorney.
Their relationship worsened two years later when Hudak recommended firing police Maj. Theresa Molina after she ordered a resident to stop texting a commissioner during a meeting. The city manager instead pushed for a settlement agreement. The major eventually resigned.
Then came the July 19th pool party. Hudak said he decided to attend the party at the Homestead home of the police department's public information officer, Kelly Denham, after one of the women at the party called and asked him to show up as a surprise to his troops.
It was the next 20 minutes that got the chief into trouble.
During that time-frame he agreed to take a picture with the women. Hudak said he got their thumbs up before the picture was taken. That shot of the chief, in full uniform seated behind the 14 officers made its way to Instagram. Someone using the monikor dmannow256 posted it. To this day that person hasn't been named. The post said the women didn't know Hudak was going to show up and that sex toys were passed around.
Two weeks later, the city received an anonymous letter accusing the chief of misconduct. The women were ridiculed on social media sites. Swanson-Rivenbark launched an investigation. Then she hired a former cop named Charles Skurkis to investigate the incident. His report noted that none of the women in the photograph - he interviewed them all - said they had a problem with the chief's presence and that Hudak hadn't broken any department rules or regulations. He also refuted the allegation of sex toys being passed around. He said there was one bottle opener with a wooden handle shaped like a penis.
"He was an invited guest and, based upon individual statements and available photographic imagery, he appeared welcome by all attendees," Skurkis wrote.
But his 93-page report also noted that the chief's actions may have shed a bad light on the department.
Swanson-Rivenbark seized on that part of the report and wrote her own six-page memo threatening to fire the chief if he didn't clean up his act.
"Failure to take the necessary corrective actions laid out for you in the reprimand and failure to consistently practice more professional and mature judgment moving forward will result in further disciplinary action, including termination," the city manager wrote in the reprimand two weeks ago.
Comments