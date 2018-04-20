This Argentine model wanted gray eyes. Now she has the vision of a 90-year-old.

Nadinne Bruna had all the perfect physical attributes of a model, but she wanted something more: to change the brown color of her eyes to gray. She did it at the cost of living a nightmare of terrible side effects after undergoing plastic surgery in Colombia.
The Argentine professional model, who resides in Miami, told in her Instagram account how after silicone implants were placed on her eyes in 2016 in a procedure that is banned in the United States, she has suffered chronic inflammation, itching and now has the vision of a 90-year-old.
Bruna alleges that the doctor who operated her in Bogota at a cost of $3,000 incurred medical malpractice because she says she began to suffer from the first day after surgery and the doctor decided to perform two operations in a three-day period "causing chronic inflammation. "
The woman, 32 years old and born in Buenos Aires, explained that "the inflammation worsened, a month later I started to have chronic photophobia and when I called him terrified because she did not have medical insurance in the U.S., he told me that he could not remove them [implants] at that moment".
"I had to wait six to seven months to consider that option and it made me wait all the time. And when I went to Colombia in deplorable conditions, he decided to fix them again because if I took them away I would need a transplant, but I could not do it because I was not Colombian. And it was even worse! " she said.
The model assures that she did not know the risks of undergoing this type of operation and had to go to the Bascom Palmer hospital in Miami, where she says the implants were removed.
"Today, with chronic and irreversible damage, I have already gone through eight surgeries and I am in rehabilitation going to a clinic for the blind three times a week where they teach me how to live a new life." The Miami Light House for The Blind. DON'T TOUCH YOUR EYES! Even for Lasik! Do not risk something that can not be repaired! I did not know it but now I know! And I'm going to warn the whole world of this double-edged sword !!" she wrote in her Instagram account .
Bruna says that what she is saying "is just a summary, things were much worse than this, it was a real nightmare."
The terrible experience made her "grow as a person" and "realize that this is more important than superficiality, all my energy is focused on being better than yesterday and looking for the best version of myself," she said in Instagram.
However, she revealed that next month she will undergo surgery again "to reduce my breasts because I lost a lot of weight during this year and it is something I need to do".
