He was adjusting the radio when he wrecked his Camaro, dropping 50 feet off the highway, troopers say

A Florida man was unhurt after crashing his Camaro during a 50-foot decent from Interstate 275 Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A 61-year-old Pinellas Park man was driving south on I-275 in Pinellas County around 11:10 a.m. when he looked down to adjust his car radio, according to FHP.
He was distracted and failed to maintain control of the 2016 Chevrolet Camaro, which went off the road and into the center median. The car went airborne down the bridge embankment and landed in the middle of Fifth Avenue North. The drop was over 50 feet, according to FHP.
The car finally stopped on the south grassy shoulder of Fifth Avenue North.
The driver reported no injuries. He spoke with WFLA News Channel 8, saying he looked up and realized he was driving on the shoulder of the interstate, but was not able to get back on the road. He thought he was going to die.
But the driver was wearing a seat belt, and credited it for saving his life.
