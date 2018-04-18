Miami joins avalanche of cities, counties and states suing opioid drug makers

This February 2013 file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Vermont. Purdue Pharma, the maker of the prescription pain killer OxyContin, is one of 17 defendants named in a lawsuit filed this week by the City of Miami against drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies alleging false marketing and unlawful distribution of opioids. Miami joins about 250 other cities, counties and states engaged in opioid litigation, though the city's suit was filed in a Florida court and not in federal court, where most of the municipal actions have been consolidated. Toby Talbot AP