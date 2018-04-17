A Florida business will keep flying military flags after outrage spreads over city's citation

The city of Jacksonville will be making changes to one of its ordinances after a city inspector issued a citation to a local business over its display of military flags, causing widespread uproar on social media and severe backlash.
The business, Jaguar Power Sports, quickly won the fight after Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry responded to the growing outrage on Monday, saying he has directed city staff that military flags be treated the same as the U.S. flag.
"Let them fly. I have reached out to the business owner & will review employee procedures. COJ employees (are) expected to be respectful of our customers - you, the people of Jacksonville," he wrote on Twitter. "We support our military and veterans, and we appreciate businesses who honor their service."
According to employees, the city inspector, Melinda Power, went into the store on Monday and issued the citation, saying that the flags violated city code.
The flags flying on the roof of the business represent each branch of the military and also include two U.S. flags and a Jacksonville Jaguars flag, according to Fox 59.
Store employees say that the incident also involved the mistreatment of a veteran.
A veteran was in the store when Power issued the citation and told her he thought it was wrong to take down the flags, News4Jax WJXT reported.
That set off a heated exchange between the two and, at one point, Power reportedly questioned what the man had done for his country. According to WJXT, he responded that he was a retired veteran who took three bullets to the leg for his country. Witnesses then said that Power got in his face and said "you did nothing for this country."
Store managers refused to take down the flags and an employee posted a video on the store's Facebook page detailing what happened. As of Tuesday evening, it had been shared nearly 300,000 times and viewed more than 7.5 million times.
Power posted an apology on Facebook on Monday, but later removed it. On Tuesday, the mayor announced that she and her supervisor were placed on administrative leave pending the completion of a review of her actions.
