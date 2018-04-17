Tax refund coming? Visit Florida lures out-of-state visitors

A mother panther and two kittens are back in the wild thanks to the Florida Fish Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The adult panther had been hit by a vehicle, suffering a broken leg. FWC officers rescued two of her kittens.
A storm created an ominous sky over Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Tuesday, April 10, as a tornado warning was issued. It was part of severe storms that swept across Florida that included gusty winds and hail.
Shoppers fled Orlando’s Florida Mall on Sunday, April 8, after fireworks were set inside the building sparking fears of a shooting. Police confirmed that fireworks had been set off as a distraction during a jewelry store robbery.
During a press conference Monday outside of Miami Northwestern Senior High School, teachers remembered their student, Kimson Green, 17, after he was killed in a deadly shooting in Liberty City on Sunday, April 9, 2018.
It's time for Florida's License-free Freshwater Fishing Days. On Saturday and Sunday, April 7-8, 2018, folks can cast their lines into 3 million acres of lakes, ponds and reservoirs. Visit MyFWC.com/Fishing for freshwater fishing tips.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami has released video that depicts the evolution of Hurricane Irma and the issuance of storm surge watches and warnings as the monster storm struck the U.S. in September 2017.