Tax refund on the way? Visit Florida has investment ideas

Do you live out of state and have a tax refund coming?
If so, Visit Florida, the state's tourism agency, has some investment advice: Take a vacation in the Sunshine State.
In a promotional video with a Visit Florida spokesman — wearing an appropriately colored yellow hoodie, yellow sunglasses, orange sneakers and a pink-as-a-flamingo T-shirt — a gregarious host named John goes to Georgia to entice taxpayers to travel to their southern neighbor.
The host conducts person-on-the-street interviews. His subjects are reminded that a majority of filers get refunds, and the average amount is $3,120.
That's plenty of money to rent a Jet-Ski, feast on some peel-and-eat shrimp and go on a fishing excursion, he says.
"That's a fun weekend," agrees a man on the street.
Another person was asked how he would spend $3,120. A one-word answer: Clearwater.
Even some "adorable little tax deductions" from the Peach State screamed with delight when asked to pretend driving over the Florida-Georgia line or seeing a real live dolphin.
This year, taxpayers were allowed a few extra days beyond the traditional filing deadline of April 15, which fell on a weekend. Returns are due by midnight Tuesday, April 17.
