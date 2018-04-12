Family of Florida panthers released back into the wild

A mother panther and two kittens are back in the wild thanks to the Florida Fish Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The adult panther had been hit by a vehicle, suffering a broken leg. FWC officers rescued two of her kittens.
Carlton Ward Jr. in partnership with FWC
FWC and St. Johns County Sheriff's Office responded to a manatee stranding in Vilano Beach. The manatee was showing signs of cold stress. The FWC promotes specialty license plates that provide funding for manatee rescues and rehabilitation.

A huge rattlesnake, estimated to be about six feet long, was spotted in a field in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday, March 26.This video of the snake was captured by eyewitness Lindsey Nilsen. The animal emerged near Brannan Field and the Argyle F

Students and gun control advocates marched in South Florida, Washington, D.C., and across the world more than a month after a gunman killed 17 students and faculty members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.