Mama panther helps FWC make history, and her kittens are on the loose

A mama panther rescued in December after being struck by a vehicle and two of her kittens were released back into the wild this week by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Tuesday's release of the three endangered Florida panthers at Picayune Strand State Forest in Collier County made history for the FWC. The agency says it is the first time it has rescued, rehabilitated and released a family group of panthers.

In December, FWC biologists rescued the adult panther, known as FP224, after she was struck by a vehicle in Naples. Suffering from a broken hind leg, the panther underwent surgery at Animal Specialty Hospital of Florida in Naples and was taken to the White Oak Conservation Foundation for rehabilitation.

The previous June, FP224 had given birth to a litter of two males and a female kitten.





"Biologists suspected these kittens were near where their mother was injured," says an FWC news release. "They set up cameras to locate the young panthers, and two of the kittens were photographed and captured immediately thereafter." FWC biologists were unable to rescue the third kitten.

The two kittens were not immediately returned to their mother to allow time for her leg to heal.

In March, FP224 and her two boys were reunited in a one-acre pen intended to maintain the family bond, the FWC said. Veterinarians on Monday determined all three cats were healthy and ready to roam Florida on their own volition.

“Typically, orphaned kittens still dependent on their mothers need to be kept in captivity until they can survive on their own,” said Darrell Land, FWC panther team leader. “However in this case, the mother can continue to raise her kittens, teaching them the required survival and social skills they would not receive in captivity.”

This isn't the first time the FWC has encountered FP224 — in 2013, she was struck by a vehicle, rescued and nursed back to health.

Since the 2013 incident, FP224 has done her part to increase the population of panthers in Florida, giving birth to three litters of kittens, the FWC said.