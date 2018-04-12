A wounded paw nearly killed Walter the panther. Now, he's back on his feet at ZooTampa

SHARE COPY LINK Walter, an endangered Florida panther, is settling into his new home at ZooTampa at Lowry Park after a year of surgeries and rehabilitation. The big cat was found critically injured in Highlands County with his left foot caught in a snare. ZooTampa at Lowry Park Tom Alberts

