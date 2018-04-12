A wounded paw nearly killed Walter the panther. Now, he's back on his feet at ZooTampa

Walter, an endangered Florida panther, is settling into his new home at ZooTampa at Lowry Park.
More than a year ago, Walter was found in Highlands County with his left foot caught in a snare. The critically injured cat, now estimated to be 3 years old, was taken to ZooTampa by his Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescuers.
Veterinarians, unable to save Walter's mangled front paw, treated that and other injuries and provided daily oversight to help Walter recover and learn to walk again, zoo officials said.
The zoo's year-long dedication to Walter's well-being has paid off.
A video posted by the zoo on Tuesday shows Walter taking a stroll in his new habitat as well as footage of the big cat on the operating table for one of his numerous procedures over the past several months.
ZooTampa officials say Walter would not be able to survive in the wild with three paws, so he will have a permanent home there designed to accommodate him and his limitations.
“We are proud to be a source for panther rehabilitation and provide these cats the critical and specialized care they need in order to thrive,” said Ray Ball, D.V.M., vice president of medical sciences and senior veterinarian at ZooTampa. “Florida panthers are an integral species in our native ecosystem and Walter is a great ambassador for his species. We are thrilled with his progress and recovery.”
Walter could have two other rescued panthers as best buddies in Lucy, who was an orphaned cub, and Micanopy, who was rescued last year, zoo officials said.
ZooTampa has rescued and rehabilitated 13 panthers since 1988 and seven within the last six years.
“Our team is deeply committed to the conservation of our state’s endangered wildlife and helping people understand their role in protecting these animals. We are proud of our collaboration with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials to save each one of these amazing animals, like Walter,” said ZooTampa at Lowry Park’s CEO Joe Couceiro. “Seeing rescued animals that are endangered in Florida is part of the unique guest experience offered at ZooTampa.”
