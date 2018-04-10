Miami high school students walk out to protest gun violence

Hundreds of students from Miami Northwestern Senior High School marched off campus and into Liberty Square to rally against the gun violence that has killed three young people in the neighborhood in the last week.
Students crossed Northwest 12th Avenue hoisting signs that decried gun violence and honored the children who were killed by bullets.
On Sunday, four young men were shot on the porch of an apartment at Northwest 63rd Street and 13th Place. Two died and two were hospitalized.
A week earlier, a 4-year-old girl was killed in a shooting.
“The reason that we’re out here is because we want this to stop, and we want our voices to be heard,” said Kennifer Morbell, a Northwestern junior.
The large crowd descended on the front porch where Sunday shooting occurred, and rallied in a raw display of emotions. Some held each other as they wept. Others led chants of “No justice, no peace.”
After prayer led by an adult in the middle of the crowd, they all yelled in unison, “Change!”
