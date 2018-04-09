Teachers remember high school student day after deadly shooting
During a press conference Monday outside of Miami Northwestern Senior High School, teachers remembered their student, Kimson Green, 17, after he was killed in a deadly shooting in Liberty City on Sunday, April 9, 2018.
It's time for Florida's License-free Freshwater Fishing Days. On Saturday and Sunday, April 7-8, 2018, folks can cast their lines into 3 million acres of lakes, ponds and reservoirs. Visit MyFWC.com/Fishing for freshwater fishing tips.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami has released video that depicts the evolution of Hurricane Irma and the issuance of storm surge watches and warnings as the monster storm struck the U.S. in September 2017.
FWC and St. Johns County Sheriff's Office responded to a manatee stranding in Vilano Beach. The manatee was showing signs of cold stress. The FWC promotes specialty license plates that provide funding for manatee rescues and rehabilitation.
A huge rattlesnake, estimated to be about six feet long, was spotted in a field in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday, March 26.This video of the snake was captured by eyewitness Lindsey Nilsen. The animal emerged near Brannan Field and the Argyle F
Students and gun control advocates marched in South Florida, Washington, D.C., and across the world more than a month after a gunman killed 17 students and faculty members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
A night club in Miami, Florida has been criticized after the emergence of a video showing a panicked horse bucking and throwing off a female rider. The horse was being used as part of the entertainment in the club.
NASA launched an advanced weather satellite, the GOES-S (Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite), from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on March 1. The satellite, launched via an Atlas V rocket, will be used to carry out near real-time