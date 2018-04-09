Trump-loving drag queen has heart surgery. And just shared a picture of it

Famed female impersonator Elaine Lancaster is back on her feet, but still needs your help.
The South Florida drag queen, born James Davis, underwent a quadruple bypass in late March and is now facing a mountain of medical bills. A Go Fund Me site has been set up on his behalf.
Warning to readers: A picture of the procedure is posted and it's graphic in nature. It also contains a picture of what appears to be his wrist with a hospital bracelet with the caption: "Help me make it through the night."
By Monday morning, the campaign had reached $3,725 of its $7,500 goal.
"Insurance can only pay so much. Her policy has the highest deductibles," reads the GFM page. "Any financial help will be appreciated in lieu of flowers, and reduce the stress in her life."
The page adds that Lancaster is going through a rough patch in her career.
"This has been a difficult year for Elaine who has been unemployed and faced bullying from some in the very community that she fought for," the post says.
It seems Davis' politics — he is an avid Donald Trump supporter — may be to blame for recent troubles.
Last July, the onetime "Real Housewives of Miami" costar took part in a CNN panel saying he had been "blackballed" for openly supporting the real estate mogul turned president.
"I got death threats. I have lawsuits pending against people," Davis told The Miami Herald at the time. "Oh, it’s horrible.”
In October, Lancaster, 54, was axed from her emcee gig at Señor Frog's popular drag brunch in South Beach. Over the weekend, Davis was well enough to make his first public appearance at philanthropists' Al and Nancy Malnik’s annual garden party to celebrate donors and supporters ahead of the upcoming 24th annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball.
Davis was seen chatting with Forge owner Shareef Malnik, who arrived in a wheelchair after fracturing his leg skiing in Aspen. It is unknown if Lancaster will play a part in the ball, set for Nov. 3, but organizers confirmed she will attend. On Monday morning, it was back to politics as usual, with Lancaster retweeting a post about investigating the Clinton foundation.
