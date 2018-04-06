He threatened to shoot up his high school near Parkland on YouTube. Now he's in jail.

The 10th-grader's YouTube video was eerily similar to that of the Parkland shooter, Nikolas Cruz — practically verbatim.
"I want to be a professional school shooter...(no sarcasm, Broward County, Florida). J.P. Taravella HS is my target tomorrow," posted Tyler Ahrens on the video website Tuesday. "I'M LEGIT NOT JOKING AROUND! SPREAD MY MESSAGE!!!!!!"
Ahrens — whose YouTube username was Sharp Shooter — was arrested the next day after Coral Springs police showed up at his Tamarac doorstep, police detailed in an arrest report.
Detectives were able to obtain subscriber information from Google — YouTube's parent company — which confirmed Sharp Shooter's location, leading law enforcement officials to an apartment complex on West McNab Road.
Detectives say Ahrens at some point edited his post to say:
"For whoever is reading this, I will be shooting up my high school in Broward County, Fl. tomorrow afternoon at 12:00 when school starts. Round 2. J.P. Taravella HS! (I am legit, make my presence known)."
JP Taravella High School is five miles south of Marjory Stoneman Douglas, where 17 people were murdered on Feb. 14 in a mass shooting by confessed shooter Cruz.
"The defendant uttered that he was just joking and would not carry out his threat," said Officer Kenneth Johnson in the juvenile arrest report, adding that police found various firearms in the home of the unfazed teen.
"There were firearms within the home and located and in their secured location by the defendant's father,'' the arrest affidavit said.
Ahrens was then arrested on one count of written threats to kill.
Broward Schools spokeswoman Tracy Clark declined to discuss the arrest and the student's threats other than to say "our school system takes our partnership with local law enforcement very seriously."
She noted that neither the arrest nor the incident occurred on school grounds.
A woman who answered the phone at Ahrens' home hung up on a reporter Friday.
A Coral Springs police spokesman couldn't provide additional information Friday afternoon about what kind of guns were in the house or where exactly they were located. But he said that following the state's passage of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, which makes online threats about shooting schools a second-degree felony, police are going to aggressively investigate and charge those who make social media threats.
"Whether you’re joking or not, even if you had no intention to do so, once those posts are made we’re going to fully investigate," said Officer Tyler Reik. "Those threats were very specific."
Follow @MoniqueOMadan on Twitter.
Follow @NewsBySmiley on Twitter.
Comments