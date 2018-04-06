Bomb squad investigating after car with suspicious package crashes into police substation

A bomb squad is at a Miami police substation after a car crashed into its building near 62nd Street and Northwest 10th Avenue.
According to police, a suspicious package and a firearm were found in the red vehicle that crashed into a utility room in the back of the North District Sub Station at 1000 NW 62nd St. around 7 a.m. Friday.
Around 8:15 a.m., investigators found a suspicious package and firearm in the vehicle, the department said in a tweet.
The building has been evacuated. So has a nearby corner store.
Police spokeswoman Kiara Delva said a man driving an older model Chevrolet Impala veered off the road, ran over a gate and crashed into the utility room in the rear of the substation. No one was inside the room.
The unidentified driver was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He is in stable condition.
"There is no indication it could have been intentional,” Delva said. “It could be a mechanical issue. It could be a medical issue. These are all the different concerns we are looking into at this time to determine what caused this accident.”
Delva said authorities are trying to determine if the firearm found in the vehicle was licensed.
Because of the investigation, police have taped off the surrounding area. Northwest 60th Street to Northwest 63rd Street is closed from Northwest 10th Avenue to Northwest 12th Avenue.
This story is developing.
