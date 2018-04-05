Florida

Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle

The Associated Press

April 05, 2018 03:08 AM

IMMOKALEE, Fla.

An endangered Florida panther has been struck and killed by a vehicle.

It's the 12th fatal collision this year, out of 14 total panther deaths.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says that the remains of the 3-year-old female were collected Tuesday just north of Pepper Ranch Preserve in Collier County.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

