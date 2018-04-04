Attacking otters strike again in Florida. This time, they killed a dog

It was rare that Bucky, a 7 pound Papillon, would go outside by himself, owner Marilyn Frieman said.
But on March 31, Bucky went through the doggy door into the backyard of his owner's home off of Pelham Road in St. Petersburg, which backs up to Boca Ciega Bay. That's when, Frieman says, she learned her dog was attacked by otters.
Frieman — who was in bed at the time — said visiting family heard the commotion when three otters attacked Bucky, seriously injuring the small dog.
"He was very non-aggressive, he would not have been the first to attack," Frieman said. "He was just a sweetheart."
In addition, Bucky was deaf and was going blind, she said.
Unfortunately, Bucky would not recover from his injuries.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission received a report Sunday that a dog was attacked by three otters, according to an FWC spokeswoman FWC law enforcement officers spoke with Frieman and her husband, Jack, about the incident.
Frieman said they have lived in the house for 40 years and have never seen otters there before. She wants to get the word out about the attack to prevent it from happening again.
"We want more and more people to know about it because we don't want them to go through the same thing," Frieman said.
She said in 57 years of marriage, they have always had a pet, so they hope to get a rescue dog soon.
This is not the first time FWC has been called to investigate an otter attack.
Last month, the FWC received three reports of kayakers attacked by an otter on the Braden River in Manatee County. Two people were injured in the incidents, according to FWC. Initial reports indicated the otter was chasing boats and acting aggressively. Some even reported seeing the otter come into contact with an alligator, but it was not known if the otter survived the interaction.
Rare otter attacks have been documented in previous years, according to FWC officials. An ABC News report from 2010 detailed a reported otter attack in South Florida.
The FWC encourages the public to keep a safe distance from wildlife — including otters — and not approach or feed animals, and supervise pets.
Anyone who sees any unusual behavior such as a river otter approaching pets, acting aggressively or to report a sighting, should contact the FWC at 888-404-3922.
Anyone bitten or scratched by a wild animal should immediately seek medical assistance and contact the Florida Department of Health at 941-748-0747.
