Alligator spotted on Florida highway

FWC and St. Johns County Sheriff's Office responded to a manatee stranding in Vilano Beach. The manatee was showing signs of cold stress. The FWC promotes specialty license plates that provide funding for manatee rescues and rehabilitation.
A huge rattlesnake, estimated to be about six feet long, was spotted in a field in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday, March 26.This video of the snake was captured by eyewitness Lindsey Nilsen. The animal emerged near Brannan Field and the Argyle F
Students and gun control advocates marched in South Florida, Washington, D.C., and across the world more than a month after a gunman killed 17 students and faculty members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
A night club in Miami, Florida has been criticized after the emergence of a video showing a panicked horse bucking and throwing off a female rider. The horse was being used as part of the entertainment in the club.
NASA launched an advanced weather satellite, the GOES-S (Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite), from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on March 1. The satellite, launched via an Atlas V rocket, will be used to carry out near real-time
Hundreds of families visited the Parkland campus for a “reunification” day on Sunday. Teachers, staff and counselors were on hand as students picked up the textbooks and backpacks they left behind as they fled the Valentine’s Day shooting in which
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students arrive at Leon High School in Tallahassee Tuesday night, Feb. 20, 2018 to huge crowds of students welcoming them. Students are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used
US Representative Ted Deutch (D) called Marjory Stoneman Douglas students who are en route to the State Capitol in Tallahassee to advocate for gun control after the shooting that took place in their school last week.