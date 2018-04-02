Florida

Florida officers fatally shoot Georgia murder suspect

The Associated Press

April 02, 2018 08:27 PM

TAMPA, Fla.

Authorities say police in Florida have fatally shot a Georgia murder suspect.

Tampa police say officers killed 41-year-old Timothy Wyatt after a chase Sunday evening.

Police say officers were on the lookout for Wyatt, who was believed to be in the Tampa area and wanted for a killing near Atlanta. A police statement says an officer spotted Wyatt's vehicle, began a pursuit and that chase ended with Wyatt firing on the officer.

It says a police helicopter continued tracking Wyatt and directed patrol officers to him. Police say Wyatt got out of his vehicle and began firing at officers and tried to carjack a woman when four officers fired at him.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Wyatt died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Wyatt was black. Authorities didn't release the officers' races.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Spoonbills are indicator for health of Florida Bay

View More Video