Des Moines police arrest 2nd slaying suspect

The Associated Press

April 02, 2018 08:02 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa

Authorities have arrested a second suspect in the shooting death of a man last summer in Des Moines.

Police say 20-year-old Malik Mandujano has been returned to Iowa from Florida. He's charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of 19-year-old Noah Campbell. Police say Campbell was shot Aug. 22 outside a convenience store.

Court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for Mandujano. Mandujano's preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 11.

Also charged is 19-year-old Daniel Lamay. He's pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go on trial April 30.

