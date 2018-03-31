Florida

Man faces life sentence for fatally shooting taxi driver

The Associated Press

March 31, 2018 03:02 AM

LABELLE, Fla.

A Florida man faces a possible life sentence for fatally shooting a taxi cab driver.

A Hendry County State Attorney's Office news release says 48-year-old Joe McCray was found guilty Wednesday of manslaughter with a firearm and robbery with a firearm causing death. His sentencing is scheduled for May 4.

Prosecutors say two women hired 52-year-old Mohammed Ansari to drive them from the Miccosukee Indian Reservation near Miami to Okeechobee, about 140 miles to the north, in September 2015. The women didn't have $600 to pay the cab fare and had the driver stop in Clewiston, about two-thirds of the way to their intended destination, to meet up with McCray.

Authorities say McCray shot Ansari in the leg and took $16. Ansari was found alive but died a short time later from his injuries.

