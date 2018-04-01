Spend a day in the life of a Florida tuna fisherman

This photo taken Jan. 22, 2018, shows Carl Roby's boots on the deck of the Cynthia Renee at the St.Andrews Marina in Panama City, Fla. Roby has been fishing for decades. He started as a teenager in the 1970s when regulations weren't as confining, spending summers working on charter boats out of Captain Anderson's Marina. He liked it, and eventually he moved on to bigger fish, yellowfin tuna. News Herald via AP Patti Blake