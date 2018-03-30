Jury finds widow of Pulse nightclub shooter not guilty

Noor Salman, who is the widow of the Pulse nightclub gunman, was found not guilty Friday afternoon, according to reports.
Salman, of California, was accused of helping her husband, Omar Mateen, carry out the fatal shooting in June 2016 that killed 49 people. Mateen was killed by police.
She was charged with providing material support to a terrorist organization and obstruction of justice.
The jury deliberated for three days before arriving at the not guilty verdict.
Very brief statement from prosecutors. pic.twitter.com/RJPk42B6Cd— Krista M. Torralva (@KMTorralva) March 30, 2018
