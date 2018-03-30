She thought it was bad Chinese food, but her hospital take-out was an unexpected baby

Crystal Gail Amerson thought Saturday’s dinner of General Tso’s chicken was wreaking havoc on her insides.
How else to explain the stomach pains that woke her from her sleep at her Pensacola home Sunday morning?
Hours later, she delivered take-out in the back of an ambulance that was en route to a hospital: a 19-inch, 5-pound boy she had not known she was carrying for the last 37 weeks, the Pensacola News Journal reported. The EMT who helped deliver her baby had never done so before — least of all, in the back of his emergency vehicle.
This is the second son for Amerson, 29, and her fiance Brian Westerfield. On Tuesday, Westerfield posted several pictures of the newborn on Facebook. “Baby Oliver is doing great!” he wrote.
Someone posted on one of his threads: “Call the Ellen Show!!!!” and closed with a heart emoji.
Amerson said she never felt any symptoms of this pregnancy — or her previous one 18 months ago.
“I gained a little bit of weight, but I think with my first baby I didn’t notice either,” Amerson said. “I never gained that pregnancy shape, really. And then I wear scrubs to work because I work at a retirement home for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients. So I guess the way they fit me as well, it was hard to notice anything or tell anything,” she told the Pensacola News Journal.
Experts in the obstetrician field say while it is possible for a woman to be unaware she is carrying a near full-term baby, it is most unusual. Changes in Amerson’s menstrual cycle didn’t tip her off. She didn’t feel the baby kicking. She said she didn’t gain a lot of weight.
In an interview with Heavy, Westerfield said his fiance’s periods had always been “irregular” and sometime stopped altogether after she got off birth control. She had a craving for eating crushed ice in the last month, which happened when she carried their other son, Wyatt. “But with no real signs I guess we just didn’t add it up,” he said.
But on Saturday, a day before delivering Oliver, Amerson posted on Facebook that her back was killing her and that she needed a vacation.
Westerfield, a stay-at-home father, also set up a GoFundMe page on Thursday to raise $5,000.
The unexpectedly growing family needs a new vehicle — stat. The couple, he says, still owe money on a two-door Scion, with high insurance payments, and a second car seat just won’t fit.
“Our 18 month’s car seat barely fits alone and we need a family vehicle asap,” he wrote on the page.
As of Thursday afternoon, his campaign had its first donation: $50.
As for Amerson, she’s telling the media she may never look at Chinese food the same way again.
