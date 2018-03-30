Florida

Florida mom gets 30 years for DUI crash that killed 2 sons

The Associated Press

March 30, 2018

YULEE, Fla.

A Florida woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a drunken driving crash that killed her two boys.

The Florida Times-Union reports that 35-year-old Tonya Capallia-Eason was sentenced Thursday. She pleaded guilty last month to two counts of DUI manslaughter.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Capallia-Eason had alcohol in her system last October when she failed to negotiate a curve on a Fernandina Beach road and struck a utility pole.

Police say the SUV she was driving overturned, killing 8-year-old Nehemiah Capallia-Bird and 9-year-old Nicholai Capallia.

Authorities say six other children, ages 7 to 15, were also in the vehicle when it crashed.

