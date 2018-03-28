Thousands of Easter eggs are dropped by a helicopter in Miami Shores in this 2006 file photo. A planned Easter egg drop by Wellington’s NewSound Church on April 1, 2018, could be thwarted if President Donald Trump visits his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach.
They have 40,000 Easter eggs ready to drop, but Trump could scramble their plans

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

March 28, 2018 02:51 PM

There’s at least one church that hopes President Donald Trump celebrates Easter at the White House.

Wellington’s NewSound Church has two massive helicopter egg drops planned for Saturday and Sunday — some 40,000 Easter eggs for kids to collect. But Trump’s potential visit to Mar-a-Lago this weekend could derail the church’s plans, NBC6 reports.

trump marine one helicopter18
U.S. President Donald Trump walks from greeting visitors to the Marine One helicopter as he departs for Mar-A-Lago from the South Lawn of the White House on March 23, 2018, in Washington, DC.
Tasos Katopodis Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration has posted that pilots could expect temporary flight restrictions beginning Thursday and remaining through Sunday if Trump flies to Florida. If he does, it would mark the president’s 16th trip to Mar-a-Lago since assuming the presidency in January 2017, according to a Town & Country timeline.

Church organizers told the Palm Beach Post they are holding out until the last minute and tickets for the egg drop sold out in two days.

The church is about 13 miles from Palm Beach International Airport and FAA officials clear 30 nautical miles for presidential flights. If the helicopter is grounded and they can’t drop the eggs over Eagle Arts Academy where the church has property, they intend to hide the eggs on the grounds via old-fashioned elbow grease.

Trump most recently stayed at his Mar-a-Lago mansion during last weekend’s March for Our Lives rallies in Washington, Parkland, Miami Beach and other cities.

trump maralago air force tail
The tail of Air Force One is visible on the tarmac at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday, March 24, 2018, from the media van traveling in a motorcade with President Donald Trump en route to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
Carolyn Kaster AP

Last April, Trump’s visit to Mar-a-Lago messed up plans for a Jupiter church’s helicopter egg drop of 50,000 treat-filled eggs for more than 4,500 people at Roger Dean Stadium.

This year, Generation Church isn’t taking any chances. They plan to do smaller egg hunts after each Easter service, church administrator Emily Hackbart told the Post. “It was because of Trump that we won’t be doing the drop.”

