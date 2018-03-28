Book about Miami crime boss is a bloody, bonkers saga. Leo DiCaprio will co-produce the film.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 106 Film producers talk about 'The Corporation' Pause 35 Video of crash shows child being thrown from vehicle 44 Large rattlesnake spotted in Jacksonville field 77 March for Our Lives walk in Parkland, Florida 36 Large great white shark spotted off Florida coast 15 Video shows horse become panicked during show in Miami nightclub 123 NASA launches storm-tracking weather satellite from Cape Canaveral 141 Douglas students return to school two weeks after shooting 58 Parkland students make emotional return to school campus 90 At Parkland’s final funeral, Martin Duque remembered for helping others Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Film producers Jose Daniel Freixas and Tony Gonzalez talks about how they partnered with T.J. English to bring "The Corporation" into existence. Pedro Portal El Nuevo Herald

Film producers Jose Daniel Freixas and Tony Gonzalez talks about how they partnered with T.J. English to bring "The Corporation" into existence. Pedro Portal El Nuevo Herald