U.S. Coast Guard, National Park Service searching for overdue kayaker in the Everglades

The National Park Service and U.S. Coast Guard are searching for an Illinois man who left on a 10-day Everglades kayaking trip 12 days ago.
The Coast Guard says James Soltis’ daughter reported the Lockport, Illinois resident as overdue to return Monday night. Soltis, 57, embarked on a Everglades Wilderness Waterway kayaking trip to the Everglades National Park Rangers March 15 and was supposed to be back Sunday. The National Park Service called Coast Guard Sector Key West at 10 p.m. with a help request.
A MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew out of Air Station Miami conducted a first light search Tuesday. The National Park Service will continue to search Tuesday.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments